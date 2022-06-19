Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NOG opened at $27.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

