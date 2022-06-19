Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.77 Million

Qcash (QC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $202.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.01972615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00113348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00094369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013595 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

