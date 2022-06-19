QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $40.37 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $5.59 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.37 or 0.00217485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005381 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.