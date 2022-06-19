Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after buying an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

