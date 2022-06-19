Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.28.
RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $20.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after buying an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.