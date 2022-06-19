RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and $1.55 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013549 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

