Raydium One Day Volume Reaches $20.15 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $71.33 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 115,504,930 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.