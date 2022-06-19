Raydium Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $80.69 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.01186209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00090361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,933,580 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

