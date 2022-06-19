Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

