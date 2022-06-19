Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

