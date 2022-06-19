Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

