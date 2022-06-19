Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 212.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

