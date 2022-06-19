Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 121,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

