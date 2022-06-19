Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

