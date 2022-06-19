Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

