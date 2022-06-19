Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

