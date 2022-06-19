Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 146,973 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

