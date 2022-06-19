Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 11,379 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.