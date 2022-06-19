River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.98

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.98 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.25). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.28), with a volume of 18,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.56.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

