Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $36,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded down $6.92 on Friday, reaching $191.09. 3,148,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,742. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

