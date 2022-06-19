Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 2,429,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,694. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

