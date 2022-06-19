Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 160 ($1.94).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.80 ($1.39).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 87.71 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.42.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,562.82 ($14,034.25). Also, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($214,628.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,786.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

