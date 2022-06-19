Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

