Rubic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $330,144.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $330,144.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013549 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

