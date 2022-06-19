RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10,377.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,555,000.

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

