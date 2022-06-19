RVW Wealth LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF accounts for 2.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OGIG opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

