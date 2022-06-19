RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

