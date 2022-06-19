RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

