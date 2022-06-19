RVW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

