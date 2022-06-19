RVW Wealth LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day moving average of $523.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

