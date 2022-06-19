Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

