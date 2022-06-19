Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WRK stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.