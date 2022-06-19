Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

