Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.