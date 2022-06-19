Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

