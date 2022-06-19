Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,600 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vontier by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 369,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vontier by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VNT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.