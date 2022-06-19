Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of IOT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.