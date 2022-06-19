Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

