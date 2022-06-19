Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $36.64. 32,283,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

