Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 3,850 ($46.73) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.58) to GBX 3,720 ($45.15) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,628.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Schroders has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

