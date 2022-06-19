Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is McAdam LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $105,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000.

SCHG stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

