Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

