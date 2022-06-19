SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

