Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRE opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
