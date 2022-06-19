Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,574.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Shell alerts:

NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect that Shell will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.