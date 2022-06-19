Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SHBI opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

