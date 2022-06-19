Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194 ($2.35).

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($60,108.95).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

