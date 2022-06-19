Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Grows By 25.0%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of UNAM opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Unico American has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
Unico American Company Profile (Get Rating)
