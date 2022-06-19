Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Grows By 25.0%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UNAM opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Unico American has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

