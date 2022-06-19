SHPING Price Down 14.3% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $174,769.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.39 or 1.00109654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00121525 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,207,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

