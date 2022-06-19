Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,347. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

