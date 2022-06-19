SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.02 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.45 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,653,220 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

